MEC warns Nelson Mandela Bay council could be dissolved
The chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay’s council will most likely see councillors failing to pass the 2022/2023 budget later this year — opening the door for Bhisho to intervene.
This is the warning from Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, who believes this scenario looks likely, given the council has failed to approve the 2021/2022 adjustment budget...
