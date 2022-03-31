MEC warns Nelson Mandela Bay council could be dissolved

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay’s council will most likely see councillors failing to pass the 2022/2023 budget later this year — opening the door for Bhisho to intervene.



This is the warning from Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, who believes this scenario looks likely, given the council has failed to approve the 2021/2022 adjustment budget...