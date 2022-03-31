Finance minister to announce emergency measures to mitigate soaring cost of fuel

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to make a special address to the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon to announce emergency measures to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices on consumers and motorists.

This was added to the National Assembly’s agenda for Thursday, which showed that Godongwana is set to make a “ministerial statement” on the sharply rising fuel prices immediately after the oral question and answer session with MPs.

According to those with intimate knowledge of the discussions that have been taking place between Godongwana and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, the finance minister was expected to announce reductions in the fuel levy as temporary relief.

The sources said Godongwana is due to announce that the fuel levy for both petrol and diesel would be brought down by just more than R1 per litre for the next two months.

Mantashe is expected to announce much more permanent interventions that are likely to kick in by June this year.

The general fuel levy stands at R3.85/l for petrol and R3.70/l for diesel.

The government has been scrambling to find relief measures for motorists and general consumers after the fuel price shot up to more than R20/l in December last year.

Steeper increases are on the horizon due to market volatility sparked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The Automobile Association said data from the Central Energy Fund indicates that fuel prices will reach R24/l for petrol and R23.60/l for diesel.

