Cellphone footage shows Nqwazi appointment invalid, says Qaba

Video evidence ‘proves there was no quorum when councillors voted for city manager’

By Siyamtanda Capa - 31 March 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba hopes a video of a vote in council that saw city manager Noxolo Nqwazi appointed will prove that the decision to give her the job was invalid.

In the meantime, Qaba has instructed senior managers of municipal departments to outline how they plan to fix the city. ..

