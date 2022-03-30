‘What’s that?’: Ramaphosa unfazed about motions of no confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not concerned about attempts by opposition parties to have him and his cabinet removed when two motions of no confidence are debated in parliament later on Wednesday.

Shortly after arriving at the 17th National Union of Mineworkers national congress at the Birchwood Hotel Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ramaphosa was asked whether he was psychologically prepared for the motions.

He responded: “For what? What is that?”

Journalists persisted asking Ramaphosa whether the motions were warranted.

He replied: “I am not a member of parliament and in parliament they do all manner of things and I am an observer.”