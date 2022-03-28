‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims he is the reason behind the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a criminal case was opened against him by Victor Ramerafe in Soweto.

He has been detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

Addressing media on the night of his arrest, Dlamini thanked Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a “spiritual awakening”.