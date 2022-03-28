EFF's Marshall Dlamini says FMF activist should be treated as party's enemy for supporting Ntlantla 'Lux'

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini says #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's alliance with the EFF's “enemies” means he too is an the enemy of the party.

Khanyile joined supporters of Operation Dudula who protested outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Friday afternoon demanding the release of the group's leader Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli.

The charge sheet listed Lux's name as Ntlantla Mohlauli, different to Nhlanhla Dlamini, which is how he is publicly known.

Mohlauli was granted R1,500 bail on Monday after he was arrested last week in connection with the alleged ransacking of a Soweto home belonging to EFF member Victor Ramerafe. The EFF accompanied Ramerafe to open a criminal case at the Dobsonville police station.

Taking to social media, Dlamini wrote: “Ex EFF members like Bonginkosi Khanyile who have joined the ranks of our enemies should be treated like our enemies.”