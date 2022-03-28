ANC's top six to decide Bathabile Dlamini’s fate in the party: Mashatile

The fate of convicted perjurer ANC Woman’s League president Bathabile Dlamini in the party lies in the hands of the party’s national officials led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Monday announced that the party’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), had resorted to tasking the top six to decide what to do about Dlamini’s conviction.

He was addressing members of the media at the party's headquarters on the outcomes of the NEC meeting held virtually at the weekend.

Dlamini, who previously served as minister of social development, was found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg magistrate's court two weeks ago. The court is on Friday expected to decide whether Dlamini will be given a fine or a jail sentence.

Pressure had been mounting on the party’s officials to sack Dlamini in line with the party’s step-aside resolution — which stipulates that members indicted by a court of law should step aside from all party positions.