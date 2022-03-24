Gqeberha pupils suspended after running amok in TikTok challenge

By Zamandulo Malonde -

A fun TikTok challenge that has seen scores of SA pupils substituting their school bags for items like trolleys, microwaves and even a washing machine got out of hand at a Nelson Mandela Bay school recently, resulting in the suspension of several pupils.



In a video seen by The Herald, pupils from Urban Academy prevent traffic from passing through Govan Mbeki Avenue as they dance in front of vehicles with their makeshift “school bags”, even hopping onto rubbish trucks...