Court orders, disorder and a Nelson Mandela Bay metro in disarray
More drama as legal battles set the Bay council agenda
An urgent interim interdict granted but later revoked, doors locked at the Feather Market Centre and municipal officials instructed to stay away from a meeting — it was yet another day of high drama for councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
About 70 councillors gathered at the Feather Market Centre at 10am for a council meeting that was earlier cancelled but later reconvened after speaker Gary van Niekerk obtained an interim urgent interdict from the Gqeberha high court declaring his removal unlawful...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.