Court orders, disorder and a Nelson Mandela Bay metro in disarray

More drama as legal battles set the Bay council agenda

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

An urgent interim interdict granted but later revoked, doors locked at the Feather Market Centre and municipal officials instructed to stay away from a meeting — it was yet another day of high drama for councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.



About 70 councillors gathered at the Feather Market Centre at 10am for a council meeting that was earlier cancelled but later reconvened after speaker Gary van Niekerk obtained an interim urgent interdict from the Gqeberha high court declaring his removal unlawful...