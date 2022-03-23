Nelson Mandela Bay council turmoil deepens

Coalition on shaky ground as vacancies declared for Northern Alliance members

By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

While no-one seems to know who is legitimately at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay’s administration, Noxolo Nqwazi has taken over the city manager’s desk and has declared three vacancies with the Independent Electoral Commission, possibly leaving the council without a speaker.



With the 2021/2022 adjustment budget yet to be approved and millions of rand at stake, a showdown is playing out between the coalition partners after Nqwazi wrote to the IEC declaring vacancies for three Northern Alliance (NA) councillors — including speaker Gary van Niekerk...