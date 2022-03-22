DA pickets for Nelson Mandela Bay water-test results

Party demands city authorities play open cards with residents

Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



People have the right to clean drinking water — and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay have a right to know if their water is safe to drink or not.



That was the Human Rights Day message the DA took to the streets on Monday when party members picketed outside City Hall to shine a light on the metro’s water woes...