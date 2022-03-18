ANC rams home appointment of city manager

Nqwazi lands top job — after being removed as acting boss — widening cracks in ruling coalition

By Siyamtanda Capa

The ANC rammed through the appointment of a city manager at the end of a chaotic late-night council meeting after irritated opposition delegates and two of its own coalition partners stormed out of the Feather Market Centre.



Councillors of the DA (48 seats), EFF (8), ACDP (2), FF+ (2), UDM (1) and GOOD (1) all walked out of the venue on Wednesday while the ANC (48) voted for sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi to take up the post, according to several insiders...