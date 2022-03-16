Politics

WATCH LIVE | David Mabuza answers questions in the NCOP

By TimesLIVE - 16 March 2022

Deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.

This will be a virtual media platform.

TimesLIVE

