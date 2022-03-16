WATCH LIVE | David Mabuza answers questions in the NCOP
Deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.
This will be a virtual media platform.
TimesLIVE
Deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.
This will be a virtual media platform.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.