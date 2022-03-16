DA to introduce new bill that would scrap BBBEE for a social compact plan

The DA says it wants to introduce a private members’ bill in parliament that would lead to the scrapping of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

At a press conference on Wednesday, the party said BBBEE benefited a few politically connected people and replaced one elite with another.

DA spokesperson on trade, industry and competition Dean Macpherson said the party would introduce a bill which would amend the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA).

“We will be publicly informally calling it the Social Impact Bill.

“This bill will give rise and effect to the DA’s economic justice policy which seeks to address root causes of inequality of opportunity across SA. Our bill will remove BBBEE consideration and will replace it with one ensuring companies’ contributions towards different sustainable development goals.