Politics

Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
13 March 2022
Police move in to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from a restive crowd at the presidential imbizo in Mahikeng, North West, on March 12 2022.
Image: Amanda Khoza

Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Obed Bapela, the deputy co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister, told the crowd in Mahikeng: “We cannot allow disorder. You are screaming, you are pushing and you are making a noise. Please be orderly.”

Police with riot shields eventually moved in to move the crowd away from Ramaphosa, and order was restored.

Scores of people gathered at the Mmabatho stadium, hoping to share their grievances with Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers.

They were given a roving microphone and initial exchanges were orderly. But pushing and shoving quickly escalated as the crowd moved to the front of a packed marquee.

Eventually, Ramaphosa called Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and signalled what looked like a call for calm. 

