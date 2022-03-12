‘Is this how Madiba would have reacted to Russia’s aggression?’ Ukrainian ambassador asks Ramaphosa

Ukraine ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova says Russia’s legacy of assistance in the fight against apartheid is being used to turn a blind eye to atrocities in her home country.

Abravitova addressed the Cape Town Press Club on the war being waged by Russia against Ukraine, and SA’s response.

She said Ukraine was under heavy shelling from Russian forces.

“I hope this is what President [Vladimir] Putin explained to the president of SA, his excellence President Cyril Ramaphosa, to gain ‘an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine’,” she said.

She was referring to Ramaphosa's comment on Thursday night that he had made a phone call to Putin.