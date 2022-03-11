Ramaphosa discusses Ukraine war with Putin, says SA pushed 'balance approach'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening confirmed that had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine.

In a string of tweets, Ramaphosa said he was “thanking his excellency President Vladimir Putin for taking my call today, so I could gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine”.

During the call, Ramaphosa said, he outlined SA's position on the conflict that has unfolded as well as SA's belief “that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and — if need be — with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution to the conflict”.