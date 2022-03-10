'What about pain from the mismanagement of Sassa?' — Maimane on sympathy for Dlamini's perjury verdict

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini received little sympathy from One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane after she was found guilty of perjury on Wednesday.

The guilty finding by Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo sparked widespread reaction.

Among those weighing in on the verdict was Maimane, who responded to former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa's support of Dlamini.

“Please stay strong comrade president Bathabile Dlamini. We are with you. We know your pain, this moment shall pass, you will overcome,” Lungisa tweeted.