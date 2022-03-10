Ukraine invasion sparks political war of words in Western Cape
There are no guns, bombs or bodies, but the latest battleground in the war of words between the governing DA and opposition ANC in the Western Cape is Ukraine.
A statement on Wednesday by premier Alan Winde announcing a ban on meetings between the provincial government and Russian diplomats came under fire from the ANC on Thursday.
In a swift riposte, Winde said the provincial ANC seemed “more outraged by our ... decision to take a principled stand in support of international law and human rights than by an illegal invasion of a sovereign state that is seeing hundreds of civilians die”.
Last week, SA abstained in a UN general assembly vote on a resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this was because the resolution did not “foreground the call for meaningful engagement”.
Winde said the government's “ambiguous position” in failing to condemn Russia's invasion meant it was “essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain 'neutral' in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values we all hold dear”.
The ANC said it noted “the desperate and embarrassing attempts by Winde to run a parallel state from that which is unitary and democratically elected by the people of this country”.
“Provinces do not enjoy federal status where they can willy-nilly develop policies that are directly opposed to policies and positions taken at the national level.
“We will not accept a racist and repugnant DA government’s continued cheap attempts at federalism.”
In his response, Winde said the ANC had made its position on the illegal invasion of Ukraine clear.
“They refuse to name the aggressor or admit that this is a violation of international law. You will find no condemnation of the government of the Russian Federation in their statement.
“The Western Cape government cannot and will not remain silent in the face of a major international crisis that threatens the foundation of our liberal international order.”
