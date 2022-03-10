'I'm safe and at home': Patricia de Lille slams claims she was taken hostage by Gqeberha protesters

Speaking to SABC News, De Lille said claims of her being held hostage by protesters were not true.

The meeting was held in a boardroom next to the toilets where SMMEs were protesting.

“It’s not true. The mayor and I diffused the situation by speaking to the shopping centre management to give us room to sit down and meet the aggrieved small business [owners].”

“There was no hostage [situation], nothing. Only a demand to ask the police to release their colleagues. So, to correct all this, I am safe, I’m home in Pretoria.”

On Wednesday, De Lille and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele conducted an oversight visit to the N2 Nodal Development project in Nelson Mandela Bay .