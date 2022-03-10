Coalition partners scrap over city manager post

Meeting to evaluate candidates postponed due to differences over key position

By Siyamtanda Capa, Michael Kimberley and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

A tussle has emerged within the ranks of Nelson Mandela Bay’s coalition partners over who should fill the municipality’s city manager post.



Three names have been approved by a selection panel, with the candidates’ credentials meant to be debated at a council meeting on Wednesday at 2pm...