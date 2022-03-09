Former acting municipal manager’s letter causes stir in Knysna council
A letter by Knysna’s former acting municipal manager, Dawid Adonis, caused a heated debate at Monday’s council meeting.
Adonis had suggested the town’s deputy mayor, Mark Willemse, was unfit to sit on the selection panel to fill the crucial post...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.