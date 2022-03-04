Work placements in tech, banking and tourism with government help: Blade Nzimande

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide more than 100,000 post-school opportunities amid “unacceptable” youth unemployment statistics.

Addressing members of the media on Friday, Nzimande said the government had already spent fortunes supporting the youth through the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system, and it was therefore important to assist graduates by providing appropriate placement.

He made the remarks after his two-day meeting with the CEOs of the various sector education and training authorities (SETAs) on what role they can play in tackling unemployment and skills development.

“I must indicate that there is widespread agreement and commitment by the SETAs that we need to significantly expand the participation of young people in skills development programmes as well as workplace-based learning opportunities. And this has been given practical effect in their 2022/23 annual performance plans,” said Nzimande.

“We note the unacceptable high numbers of young South Africans, especially between the ages of 15-24, who are unemployed, at 66.5%. About 3.4-million of the same cohort are not in employment, education and training (referred to as NEETs) ”