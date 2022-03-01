Winde pays tribute to Fritz accusers and presses them to go to police
The four young women whose evidence led to the firing of Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz were praised for their bravery by premier Alan Winde.
In a statement on Tuesday announcing Fritz’s dismissal, Winde said giving evidence about the alleged sexual abuse they endured “has not been easy”.
He added: “Through the example they are setting, they are empowering other women in our organisation and in society at large to do the same.
“This is exactly what is needed if we are to fight against gender-based violence — every person must feel empowered to speak out about it, with the knowledge that they will be taken seriously when doing so and that they will be safe and supported.”
Winde said the four young women, who worked in the Western Cape departments of social development and community safety when Fritz was the MEC, had suffered “immense anxiety” since approaching him with their claims.
“It is important that the manner in which these allegations are dealt with does not disempower them,” he said.
“It is of deep concern to me that Mr Fritz refused to accept any inappropriate conduct on his part and attempted, in this investigation, to impugn the credibility of the complainants as witnesses through the tactic of victim blaming.
“Ensuring that the complainants are protected and supported, after what they have been through, is absolutely non-negotiable to me. I would also not wish to jeopardise any potential civil or criminal matter.”
Winde said he planned to meet the women on Tuesday “and again offer my support should they elect to pursue criminal charges. It is our view that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a criminal investigation.”
Advocate Jennifer Williams, who was appointed by the state attorney to investigate the women’s claims, had advised him that criminal charges could not be laid by anyone but the complainants.
“Sharing of the personal information and details contained in [Williams'] report, without the express consent of the complainants, would be disempowering for them and undermine their agency,” said Winde.
“I will continue to encourage the complainants to trust the SAPS and to enable them to take up a criminal investigation, and I will give them my assurances that I will support them.
“I have also confirmed with advocate Williams that she is prepared to meet the provincial police commissioner to share the information that was provided to her. However, she also requires the consent of each complainant before their specific details can be shared in this way.”
Winde urged “all interested parties” to respect the women’s desire for anonymity. “We need to prevent secondary victimisation and to respect the agency that these women have in their lives and to make decisions in regard to what they allege to have occurred.
“We must also acknowledge the fear and anxiety that they are feeling as a result of making these allegations against a ‘powerful’ person, and we should all do everything we can to support and protect them.”
