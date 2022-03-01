Winde pays tribute to Fritz accusers and presses them to go to police

Winde said the four young women, who worked in the Western Cape departments of social development and community safety when Fritz was the MEC, had suffered “immense anxiety” since approaching him with their claims.

“It is important that the manner in which these allegations are dealt with does not disempower them,” he said.

“It is of deep concern to me that Mr Fritz refused to accept any inappropriate conduct on his part and attempted, in this investigation, to impugn the credibility of the complainants as witnesses through the tactic of victim blaming.

“Ensuring that the complainants are protected and supported, after what they have been through, is absolutely non-negotiable to me. I would also not wish to jeopardise any potential civil or criminal matter.”

Winde said he planned to meet the women on Tuesday “and again offer my support should they elect to pursue criminal charges. It is our view that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a criminal investigation.”

Advocate Jennifer Williams, who was appointed by the state attorney to investigate the women’s claims, had advised him that criminal charges could not be laid by anyone but the complainants.

“Sharing of the personal information and details contained in [Williams'] report, without the express consent of the complainants, would be disempowering for them and undermine their agency,” said Winde.