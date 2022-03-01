Nelson Mandela Bay budget in limbo

Coalition fails to muster required votes as mayor marks 100 days in office

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Siyamtanda Capa

As Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson wrapped up her first 100 days in office on Monday, she failed her first big hurdle in getting the 2021/2022 adjustment budget passed during a heated council meeting.



Frantic lobbying in the foyer of the Feather Market Centre proved fruitless ahead of the coalition government’s attempts to get the adjustment budget passed as it failed to garner the 61 votes required...