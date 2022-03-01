It’s a plot by my enemies in the DA, says sacked Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz

Williams said she was asked to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Fritz made by four young female interns/staff who were employed by his ministries during his tenure as MEC of social development and community safety.

She also investigated allegations of alcohol abuse and alleged “grooming of the complainants which relates to the creation of circumstances which enabled the sexual misconduct”.

She said she interviewed 18 people, including the complainants, collateral witnesses, Fritz and individuals he nominated.

“The complainants indicated a reluctance to participate due to concerns about their safety, job security and a strategy aimed at impugning their credibility by damaging their reputations in the media and in the communities in which they live,” she said.

“The witnesses submitted photographs, emails, videos, text messages and correspondence in support of aspects of their evidence.

“Before giving his response, MEC Fritz was provided with a summary of the specific allegations and a set of general questions arising from the investigation to provide him with an opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

“Further information and documentation were made available by the investigator in writing and during the interviews with MEC Fritz.

“MEC Fritz provided full responses to the allegations and answered all the questions. He also provided documentation, text messages, photographs and witness statements in support of his defence.

“Further witnesses were interviewed at MEC Fritz’s request.”