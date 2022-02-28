Slain Nelson Mandela Bay councillor ‘an inspirational leader’

Zwelandile Booi’s children describe him as a loving father

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



A humble and compassionate leader.



This how slain Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zwelandile “Biza” Booi was remembered at his final send-off in New Brighton’s Nangoza Jebe Hall on Saturday...