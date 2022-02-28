Multiparty coalition 'disintegrating' in Tshwane over adjustment budget
DA and ActionSA lock horns with allegations and counter-allegations
The multiparty coalition seems to be disintegrating in Tshwane thanks to a wrangle between the DA and ActionSA.
The latter announced on Monday morning it will vote against the adjustment budget in council.
ActionSA national chairperson Mike Beaumont said the party took the decision after the rejection of several of its proposals, including a budget for the relocation of informal settlements.
“The adjustment budget to be tabled today [Monday] in Tshwane not only failed to allocate additional funds to hasten the resolution of the Hammanskraal water crisis, but was reduced by R65m,” said Beaumont.
“A R98m proposal for water tankers to serve informal settlements was reduced to R20m and taken from ActionSA's human settlement portfolio, without consultation, and inexplicably held in the mayor's office.
“A proposed budget of R44m to relocate informal settlements has been reduced to R6m and the R278m to relocate the Mamelodi flood victims has been zeroed out.”
The DA responded to the ActionSA allegations, saying they were without basis as the party had not raised issues during the consultation process and discussions on the adjustment budget.
The DA's Gauteng north regional leadership said ActionSA was making it impossible to meet 11th-hour demands.
“The response provided to ActionSA is not a denial of their requests or an attempt to downplay their importance. The response is crafted within the context in which this adjustment budget was framed, namely that the city is under exceptional financial strain,” said the DA in a letter to ActionSA.
“We would like to remind you that if the coalition government fails to pass an adjustment budget in this financial year it will have serious consequences for the city, its financial position and its ability to deliver services.
“If we were to incorporate all the demands made by ActionSA, as they have evolved in the past day, into the adjustment budget, it will have the effect of rendering the city’s entire budget unfunded. It will be a breach of trust with the people of Tshwane.
“This is the kind of maladministration they expect from the ANC, not the coalition government.”
TimesLIVE
