Politics

Councillors hold a moment of silence for slain councillor Booi

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 February 2022

A moment of silence was held for slain Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zwelandile Booi at Monday’s council meeting, while speaker Gary van Niekerk handed a framed picture and wreath to his family.

Booi died in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street, Kwazakhele, on February 13. He was buried on Saturday at the Malabar cemetery...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...

Most Read