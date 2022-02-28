Councillors hold a moment of silence for slain councillor Booi
A moment of silence was held for slain Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zwelandile Booi at Monday’s council meeting, while speaker Gary van Niekerk handed a framed picture and wreath to his family.
Booi died in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street, Kwazakhele, on February 13. He was buried on Saturday at the Malabar cemetery...
