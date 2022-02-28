‘Cele must follow suit’: EFF and DA react to Khehla Sitole’s removal

Opposition parties have weighed in on the removal of national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, calling for police minister Bheki Cele to be shown the door.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he had removed the top cop from his position after “mutual agreement”. The termination takes effect on March 31.

An announcement on the filling of the post is expected in due course.

The EFF said it was unimpressed with the decision and claimed Cele’s head should have been on the chopping board.

“The termination of the employment of Sitole is yet another instance of misfiring by Ramaphosa that is based purely on factional interests,” said the EFF.

“Sitole has become a casualty of Ramaphosa’s cowardice and attempt to please his henchman Cele, who is the central problem in the crisis confronting the police service.”

It called Cele “egotistical” and claimed everyone in the police service is forced to “abide by his desires”.