Malema to hear on Monday if he will have to apologise for JSC question

The high court in Cape Town has reserved judgment on EFF leader Julius Malema’s urgent application to suspend a parliamentary order that he must apologise for his conduct during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews last year.

Judgment was reserved to Monday, which is the deadline for Malema to apologise to the National Assembly, to the JSC and to judge Keoagile Elias Matojane for his question during the JSC interview process that related to himself, the EFF leader, personally.

Malema approached the high court this week with an urgent application to suspend the implementation of the order that he should apologise, and that he should not be found to be in contempt if he does not apologise by Monday. He said he will be challenging the report of parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, which found that he breached the MPs’ ethics code in his questioning of Matojane during the interviews in April.

The ethics committee found that Malema should not have questioned the judge on a matter that personally involved him and his party — a defamation lawsuit against the EFF brought by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

In his affidavit to the high court, Malema said he believed the ethics committee’s findings were erroneous and that his rights would be severely and unjustly prejudiced if he was bound by the committee’s findings.

“The reason an interdict is necessary to protect my rights is because if I comply with the report, any further rights I would have had in respect of the review (regardless of its merits), would be pre-empted.

“Furthermore, my failure to comply with the report (absent an interdict) also subjects me to a greater risk of punitive sanction by parliament itself (that is being found in contempt).

“The possible sanction includes my suspension from parliament for up to a month, including being deprived of my salary,” said Malema.