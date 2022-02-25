'If I need to be persecuted, so be it': Makhosi Khoza on voting against DA

ActionSA senior leader Makhosi Khoza has defended a decision to defy her party's instruction to vote for a DA mayoral candidate last year and is now facing disciplinary action.

Shortly after the incident, party leader Herman Mashaba announced Khoza was stepping down as the party's leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

Khoza, who also serves as the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) in eThekwini, says she will not turn a blind eye to white supremacy “trying to make its way through the back door”.

This comes after the DA in the province asked the leadership of ActionSA to take action against Khoza, claiming she had accused DA councillor Nicole Graham of being a racist.

Khoza confirmed to TimesLIVE she was recently served with a letter stating she would be disciplined.

“I am still waiting for the day of the hearing, we have asked questions and for a charge sheet which must state what I have done. I will subject myself to the disciplinary processes of the organisation. I will also explain what I am saying now. It’s going to be up to them what they choose to do,” she said.

The disciplinary hearing comes after DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson formally requested ActionSA’s provincial chairperson Musa Kubheka to intervene and halt Khoza’s “aggression”.