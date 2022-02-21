ANC Youth League suspends assault-accused director in premier’s office

By Herald Reporter -

A director in Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office, Luntu Sokutu, has had his membership of the ANC Youth League temporarily suspended after charges of assault were levelled against him.



Sokutu is accused of assaulting former Premier Soccer League manager and referee Ace Ncobo’s daughter, Inga, more than two years ago...