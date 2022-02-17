Struggle songs are not instruction to attack, says Malema on hate crime case

Struggle songs are not meant as literal engagement and are not intended to incite violence, EFF leader Julius Malema told the Equality Court on Thursday.

He was giving testimony in the case brought against him by the lobby group AfriForum for allegedly singing Dubul’ ibhunu (translated as “Shoot the Boer” or “Kill the Boer”).

The lobby group wants Malema, the party and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages.

“As a younger generation in the struggle, we sing the songs those who came before us sang to put ourselves in the position they were in before. I would respect the court, but the court would have declared that our struggle was hate because we sing the songs that were sung by those who came before us.

“Our songs are not in any way meant to engage in any literal engagement. They are songs for that purpose of the revolution, not to attack anyone,” said Malema.