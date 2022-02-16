ANC suspends Nelson Mandela Bay branch meetings
The ANC has suspended branch meetings in the Nelson Mandela Bay region due to threats on party members leading up to the provincial elective conference in March.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi sent a letter, detailing the decision by the provincial working committee (PWC), to Bay secretary Luyolo Nqakula on Wednesday...
