Malema says poverty and unemployment rate prove ANC is incapable

EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC has proved correct the claims made by the red berets in 2013 that the ruling party had failed to fulfil its promise to liberate black marginalised South Africans.

Malema was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) during a debate in the Cape Town City Hall on Monday.

He said Ramaphosa was the worst president in history and claimed black South Africans have become poorer with him at the helm of the ruling party.

He said the 2021 local government elections, which saw the ANC’s national vote dip below 50%, demonstrated South Africans were losing faith in the ruling party 27 years after the dawn of democracy.

High levels of poverty, corruption and unemployment were some of the clear markers of the failures of the ruling party, said Malema.