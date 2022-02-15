ANC councillors living in fear

Politicians watching their backs after Ward 20 representative dies in hail of bullets, Ward 42 branch leader shot in jaw

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

ANC councillors have been warned to be on high alert in Nelson Mandela Bay as party bosses fear a surge in political violence ahead of the provincial elective conference in March.



Several councillors are living in fear after Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in a hail of bullets while driving in Kwazakhele on Sunday night...