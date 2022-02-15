ANC councillors living in fear
Politicians watching their backs after Ward 20 representative dies in hail of bullets, Ward 42 branch leader shot in jaw
ANC councillors have been warned to be on high alert in Nelson Mandela Bay as party bosses fear a surge in political violence ahead of the provincial elective conference in March.
Several councillors are living in fear after Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in a hail of bullets while driving in Kwazakhele on Sunday night...
