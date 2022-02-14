DA sponsors no confidence vote for cabinet — but Ramaphosa is safe

The DA has formally tabled a vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement during the debate on Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Monday.

According to Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa’s cabinet has dismally failed to deliver the “reforms” expected of his administration.

Since the president had failed to fire his “deadbeat ministers”, the DA said it was left with no choice but to do what Ramaphosa had failed to do.

If the motion succeeds, the cabinet, except Ramaphosa, would have to be dissolved and a new one put in place.

Steenhuisen said most of the ministers had failed to do their jobs and have long been candidates for sacking. But this was not happening because Ramaphosa had put the ANC ahead of the country.