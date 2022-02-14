Politics

ANC calls for swift police action after councillor gunned down

By Siyamtanda Capa - 14 February 2022

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has called on the police to establish a task team to investigate the murder of a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor on Sunday, and the attempted murder of another on Saturday night.

Kwazakhele ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot and killed in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street on Sunday night...

