ANC calls for swift police action after councillor gunned down
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has called on the police to establish a task team to investigate the murder of a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor on Sunday, and the attempted murder of another on Saturday night.
Kwazakhele ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot and killed in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street on Sunday night...
