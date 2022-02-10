Ramaphosa promises fresh faces at state security agencies after report on deadly July riots

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will soon announce changes to the leadership of security agencies in response to the report on the July unrest.

This comes after a report by a task team panel found that Ramaphosa’s cabinet was largely to blame for the violence, as it had failed to prevent and manage the unrest which saw looting and torching of businesses as well as the deaths of more than 300 people.

Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address on Thursday night that there would soon be an announcement on changes to the leadership of security agencies.

“We will, as recommended by the panel, develop and drive a national response plan to address the weaknesses that the panel has identified. We will begin immediately by filling critical vacancies and addressing positions affected by suspensions in the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence. We will soon be announcing leadership changes in a number of security agencies to strengthen our security structures,” he said.

Since the unrest, Ramaphosa has made a few critical changes to his security cluster, which included the removals of defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Instead of replacing Dlodlo, Ramaphosa moved the entire state security agency to his office and later announced that it will be headed by the minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.