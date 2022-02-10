Politics

LISTEN | SA needs solutions from Sona to pull it out of turmoil, not more analysis and promises — experts

By TImesLIVE - 10 February 2022
Prof William Gumede says SA is in a state of crisis that resembles a country at war.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

SA is itching to hear what the government is doing to keep the country from the brink of collapse, according to political and economic experts at Wits University. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces tomorrow at 7pm.

Parliament has set aside R4m for this year's address, which will take place at the Cape Town city hall after a blaze destroyed parliamentary buildings last month.

Associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, and lecturer at the School of Economics and Finance at Wits, Dr Lumkile Mondi, say SA wants action, not plans, from this year's Sona. Gumede also outlines the stark political ramifications for Ramaphosa, should he fail to appease a country in crisis. 

Here is what they had to say: 

