'He's a political machine' — Phumzile Van Damme says Trollip joining a major victory for ActionSA

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says Athol Trollip joining ActionSA is a “major victory” for the party.

The former DA federal chairperson was announced as Herman Mashaba's newest recruit on Wednesday. He will be the party’s Eastern Cape leader.

Trollip joins ActionSA two-and-a-half years after leaving the DA.

He is the second high-profile former DA member to join ActionSA this year.

Last month former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi was unveiled as a member of ActionSA's senate. He has been tipped as the party's Gauteng premier candidate in 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Van Damme, who left the DA last year, described Trollip as “a political machine”.

“Now this I did not expect at all. This is a major victory for ActionSA. Athol is a political machine.

“If ActionSA keeps collecting this deck of cards of political heavyweights, 2024 is in play,” she said.