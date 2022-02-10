Amathole secretary refuses to leave after being told to step aside
Ntuthu wants to first challenge reinstatement of corruption charges
A defiant Amathole regional secretary, Thembalethu Teris Ntuthu, said he would not step aside again as there was no reason to do so.
His decision comes after ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi sent a letter to Ntutu on Tuesday, telling him to vacate his post after being recharged in a corruption trial...
