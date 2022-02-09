Will Athol Trollip emerge as ActionSA’s new member?
Mystery still surrounds the name of ActionSA’s newest member, who will be unveiled in Gqeberha on Wednesday — but speculation is rife that it will be former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.
Party president Herman Mashaba on Tuesday would not confirm if Trollip’s name would be announced and said that all would be revealed at an 11am media conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel...
