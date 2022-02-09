RET faction is targeting me, claims Mabuyane
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane says the so-called radical economic transformation forces in the ANC have been isolating him from ANC politics and punishing him for his support of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“I have been made a national target, though it was the provincial leadership collective decision to support the president...
