EFF’s Shivambu slams Ramaphosa over presidential climate finance task team

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “obsession” with task teams and questioned their value after Ramaphosa appointed Daniel Mminele as head of the newly established presidential climate finance task team.

On Tuesday the presidency, announced the former Absa CEO will lead efforts to mobilise finance for a just transition in the electricity, electric vehicles and green hydrogen sectors.

The announcement follows a R130bn support package signed last year with the US and European countries to assist the transition to a low carbon economy.

The presidency said the task team will advise cabinet on its composition and affordability and align the package with the country’s regulations.

“How many task teams, conferences and summits have been established under ANC president Ramaphosa?” asked Shivambu.

“What has been the value of it? The man is obsessed with establishing useless task teams and organising useless summits and conferences. The most directionless and useless ever.”