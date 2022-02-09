Business owners at war with councillor over municipal projects
The Ward 16 Small Business Forum on Tuesday picketed outside the councillor’s office and handed over a petition requesting that she stop meddling in the allocation of municipal projects.
The forum accused councillor Khuselwa Ngxenge of halting projects and forming new structures without their knowledge...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.