Kabelo Moatshe to fill Herman Mashaba's position in Joburg council

ActionSA has named Kabelo Moatshe as its candidate to replace Herman Mashaba as a councillor in the Johannesburg metropolitan council.

The 47-year-old from Soweto emerged victorious after the party’s senate initiated a process to review its PR list in the Gauteng metros after the local government elections.

Mashaba said last week he resigned from the council to focus on growing the party across SA’s nine provinces before the 2024 provincial and national elections.

“We are pleased by the results which have produced lists that acknowledge and reward the hard work of so many deserving candidates who eagerly seek the privilege of serving their communities,” said party chairperson Michael Beaumont.

“Nowhere is the value of this process better demonstrated than in Johannesburg. The process produced a result which saw Kabelo Moatshe emerge at the top of the PR list.”