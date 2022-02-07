Politics

DA calls for Eastern Cape health and education to be placed under administration

By Siyamtanda Capa - 07 February 2022

The DA intends to table a motion in the Eastern Cape legislature on Tuesday calling for the departments of health and education to be placed under administration.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, the party’s provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, claimed the province was facing a dire cash shortage due to the two departments’ finances and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s inaction on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommendations...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?

Most Read