DA calls for Eastern Cape health and education to be placed under administration

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The DA intends to table a motion in the Eastern Cape legislature on Tuesday calling for the departments of health and education to be placed under administration.



Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, the party’s provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, claimed the province was facing a dire cash shortage due to the two departments’ finances and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s inaction on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommendations...