Mashatile confirms Lindiwe Sisulu will be hauled to ANC integrity commission

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu will appear before the ANC integrity commission over her recent opinion piece criticising the judiciary and the constitution.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed Sisulu will be hauled to the commission in the coming days.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported Sisulu came under fire at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last month, where ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom was said to have led the charge for her to appear before the commission for her comments and for implying President Cyril Ramaphosa had lied about the outcome of their meeting.

Ramaphosa had said Sisulu had undertaken to apologise for her controversial remarks about the judiciary.

Mashatile said the ANC top six met with Sisulu this week where it was agreed she should explain herself to Deputy President David Mabuza. He confirmed she will also be appearing before the integrity commission.

“The officials of the ANC have met with minister Sisulu on Monday. There’s another meeting that is going to take place between her and the deputy president. I have been informed the integrity commission has called her. I don’t know when she is appearing before them but she will be doing so,” Mashatile said.